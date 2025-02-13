Veteran Duluth police officer dies unexpectedly at home

article

The Duluth Police Department is mourning the unexpected passing of Master Patrol Officer Javier Bahamundi, who died at his home Wednesday morning.

Officer Bahamundi, badge 1176, was a dedicated public servant for nearly 18 years, leaving behind a legacy of commitment, mentorship, and community outreach.

Beyond his role as an officer, Bahamundi was a mentor and a friend, known for his passion for connecting with the community, according to Duluth PD. He played a key role in the Citizens Police Academy, where he educated and inspired countless residents. His efforts in launching a Spanish-speaking version of the program helped bridge language barriers and strengthen trust between law enforcement and the community.

During his career, Officer Bahamundi served as a detective, working tirelessly to seek justice for victims. More recently, he returned to patrol, reconnecting with the people of Duluth, whom he cared for deeply. His dedication, kindness, and larger-than-life personality made a lasting impact on those who knew him.

The Duluth Police Department asks the community to keep Officer Bahamundi’s family, friends, and colleagues in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. His loss leaves an irreplaceable void, but his memory and contributions will live on in the community he served so faithfully.