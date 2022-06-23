Verizon Fios outage due to software issues, says company

A Verizon Fios and wireless service disruption reported Thursday was due to a 'software issue,' the company said in a statement.

Users along the East Coast and Midwest posted messages on social media saying service was disrupted late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Customers from across New York City, Boston, and Madison, Wisconsin said they were affected.

"A software issue caused some Verizon customers in New York and New Jersey to experience Fios and wireless service interruptions early this morning. Our engineers were able to identify and resolve the issue and service began to restore at about 6:30am ET. We continue to monitor the situation," said Kevin H. King, Director, Corporate Communications.

According to DownDetector, the most impacted areas were Boston, NYC, Washington, DC and Chicago.

It was not clear if the ‘software issue’ was responsible for the disruptions reported in other parts of the country.