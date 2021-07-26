91-year-old Decatur man missing after leaving retirement community

article

DeKalb County police need your help finding a 91-year-old man who has been missing since early Sunday morning.

Officials say 91-year-old Venick Tanner walked away from the Regency House retirement community on the 300 block of Winn Way in Decatur around 2 a.m. Sunday. He hasn't been seen since.

According to police, Tanner suffers from dementia

Police officers describe Tanner as 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of around 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

It is not known what Tanner was wearing when he disappeared, but officials say he always wears a blue baseball cap.

If you have seen Tanner lately, please call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710.

