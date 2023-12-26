Vendor dispute ends with 3 arrested in Marietta, police say

article

A homeowner's dispute with a vendor ended with three employees arrested and charged with multiple felonies, Marietta police say.

Officials say last week, a homeowner called the police saying she was having a business dispute with a vendor who would not leave her property.

Despite the phone call, the homeowner said the three men would not leave the area and only began to attempt to get away when officers arrived at the scene.

After police stopped the vendor's vehicle to issue a warning for criminal trespass, they say they discovered that the driver didn't have a valid license.

A quick search led police to reportedly find firearms, mushrooms, cocaine, and marijuana on the two passengers. One of the passengers was later determined to be a convicted felon.

The Marietta Police Department shared a photo of what was found during the search on Facebook.

"You can't make this up," the department wrote.

All three men were arrested and charged with six felonies and three misdemeanors.