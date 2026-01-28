1M vehicles recalled for defective car seat anchors

The Brief Nearly one million vehicles in the U.S., including 40,000 in Georgia, have open recalls for defective car seat anchor systems (LATCH). Defects ranging from improper welding to thick coatings can prevent car seats from locking into place, posing a severe risk during a crash. Safety experts estimate half of all car seats are installed incorrectly and urge parents to check their VINs for free manufacturer repairs.



A major safety warning has been issued for parents and caregivers nationwide following new data from CARFAX and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

LATCH recall

What we know:

The report reveals that nearly one million vehicles on U.S. roads have open recalls for defective LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) connectors. These metal anchors are critical for securing child car seats, and their failure could prevent a seat from being properly restrained during a crash.

Georgia LATCH recall

Local perspective:

In Georgia alone, approximately 40,000 vehicles are estimated to have these active recalls.

What is a LATCH system?

Dig deeper:

The LATCH system is designed to provide a secure connection between the car seat and the vehicle without relying solely on seat belts. However, CARFAX analysis shows that hundreds of thousands of vehicles have been recalled in recent years due to various manufacturing defects. Common issues cited include insufficient welding of anchor wires, anchors installed at incorrect angles, and thick powder coatings that prevent the seat from latching properly.

Large recall

What they're saying:

Em Nguyen, CARFAX director of public relations, noted that these issues are not isolated to a single manufacturer, making it vital for every owner to check their specific vehicle. Even when anchors function correctly, installation remains a challenge.

Captain Chad Miller of the Roswell Fire Department notes that more than half of all car seats are installed incorrectly.

"It's important as a parent, as a caregiver, as a guardian, that you're checking your car seats before and after every ride and that you make sure that they're not moving any, that they're installed properly," he said.

Double check car seats

What you can do:

To ensure a seat is secure, experts recommend checking for movement at the belt path; the seat should not move more than one inch in any direction. Caregivers should also listen for a distinct "click" when latching connectors and perform regular inspections, as daily use can loosen connections.

Vehicle manufacturers are legally required to repair safety recalls at no cost to the owner. To see if your vehicle is affected, locate your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the driver’s side dashboard or door jamb. You can then visit the CARFAX or NHTSA recall trackers online. If an open recall is found, contact a local dealership to schedule a free repair.

For those unsure about their car seat installation, local fire departments and organizations like Safe Kids Worldwide offer free inspections. Find a location in your county above.