Vehicle technology lab opens in Georgia

The world's first laboratory geared to bring together auto, technology, and communications industries together, opened in Georgia.

Friday, organizers opened the Infrastructure-Automotive Technology Laboratory on Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta.

The building includes dozens of electronic devices that control everything from traffic signals to school zone safety.

The director of Eye ATL says their goal is to save lives and improve traffic using connected vehicles.

Organizers say automakers will also be able to develop interactive safety apps that work with multiple devices.