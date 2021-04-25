I-575 southbound in Cobb County cleared after vehicle fire

article

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.: Traffic cameras showed that Interstate 575 in Cobb County was open without lane closures after authorities cleared a charred vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY: Agencies are responding to a vehicle fire that closed southbound lanes on Interstate 575 near Bells Ferry Road.

Cars are being redirected into the left lane around the wreck.

There has been no update from law enforcement regarding injuries.

A 12:15 p.m. update from the Georgia Department of Transportation estimated the roadway would be clear at approximately 3 p.m.

Georgia 511 showed some reduced speeds on I-575 back to Highway 91 exit.

Authorities initially closed all lanes while tending to the fire.

