Vape shop owners want to stop the Atlanta City Council from banning their most popular item. Area lawmakers have a draft bill they say is aimed at protecting young people.

It would put into law an age limit -- 18-years of age for entry -- and outlaw the sale of so-called flavored liquids.

The measure is before the public safety panel. Members of the industry showed up to "educate" the council on the harm they say the bill would cause if passed.

Industry representatives say regulations would force vape selling underground, opening up a black market.

Restricting flavors is the majority of business for these vape shop owners. An owner with one of four stores inside the city says nine of ten sales are the flavors.

The owners say the bad media about illnesses around the country are the result of doctored products that are sold elsewhere, such as gas stations.

The full line vape stores say they have no problem with an age requirement because they check identification, allowing only adults to be inside.

The public safety panel did not take a vote on Tuesday. Chair Dustin Hillis says the bill requires more work.

