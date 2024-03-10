Expand / Collapse search
Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant, debuts baby bump at the Oscars

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Updated 6:35PM
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
GettyImages-2066785755.jpg article

Vanessa Hudgens at the 96th Annual Oscars held at at the Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Vanessa Hudgens arrived at the Oscars Sunday night with a special accessory in tow. 

The actress and entrepreneur announced her pregnancy while wearing a custom Vera Wang floor length gown that showed off her baby bump. 

She’s set to host "The Oscars Red Carpet Show," the official lead-in to the 96th Oscars, airing at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT on ABC alongside Julianne Hough. 

This is her third consecutive year hosting the official pre-show. 

"I clearly have a lot to be excited for," she said smiling at the beginning of the show, turning sideways to show off her baby bump, "including being here at Hollywood's biggest night." 

Who is Vanessa Hudgens’ husband? 

GettyImages-1243853635.jpg

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker attend the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows on October 08, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne)

Hudgens is married to professional baseball player Cole Tucker.

The two met over a Zoom meditation led by Jay Shetty, a former monk turned British author and lifestyle guru, back in October 2020, according to a Vogue report that chronicled their wedding. 

They married in December 2023 in Tulum, Mexico. 

This story was reported from Detroit. 