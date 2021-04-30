Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM EDT, Carroll County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Polk County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Paulding County, Haralson County
9
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:40 AM EDT until FRI 9:46 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 7:30 PM EDT until WED 1:00 AM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:34 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 7:26 PM EDT until WED 1:00 AM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:40 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 7:51 PM EDT until TUE 8:30 PM EDT, Meriwether County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Vanessa Bryant launching new 'Mambacita' clothing line to celebrate Gianna’s posthumous birthday

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Kobe Bryant (2nd L) and his family attend the premiere of Disney's "A Wrinkle In Time" at the El Capitan Theatre on February 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - On Friday, Vanessa Bryant announced a new clothing line that will celebrate the life and legacy of Gianna Bryant. The athleisure line is set to launch over the weekend on what would have been Gianna’s 15th birthday. 

In addition, all proceeds will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a charity that sponsors charitable endeavors in sports. 

It was a family affair as Vanessa and all of Gigi's sisters modeled the clothes. 

The 501(c)(3) organization, originally called the Mamba Sports Foundation, was renamed to also honor Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's daughter, Gigi, who was only 13-years-old when she died in a tragic helicopter crash along with her father, teammates, and their parents on January 26, 2020.

RELATED: News related to the life and death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Gigi was determined to carry her dad's basketball legacy and aspired to play for UCONN before playing in the WNBA. 

RELATED: 

The eldest Bryant daughter, Natalia, 18, recently signed with IMG Models was also accepted into her dream college, USC. 

Those who wish to sign up for updates on the clothing line can do so by visiting the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation website. However, the website appeared to crash shortly after Vanessa’s announcement. 

The clothing line is set to launch on May 1 and both kids and unisex sizes will be available. 

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.


 