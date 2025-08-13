Van fire disrupts traffic at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A van catches fire at the curb of the upper deck of the South Terminal Arrivals/Departures at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta on Aug. 13, 2025. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

The Brief A van caught fire at the curb of the upper level at the South Terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, causing traffic disruptions for Delta Air Lines passengers. Firefighters quickly responded and extinguished the blaze before it could spread, with no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and vehicle traffic is temporarily diverted to the South Lower Level.



A van fire caused headaches for Delta Air Lines passengers attempting to get in and out of the Atlanta airport on Wednesday evening.

What we know:

The van caught fire at around 7:33 p.m. while parked at the curb of the upper level at the South Terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to an airport spokesperson, smoke was seen pouring from the glove compartment of the parked vehicle moments before a blaze overtook the van.

Firefighters were able to quickly respond to the scene, putting out the fire before it spread.

All vehicle traffic is temporarily diverted to the South Lower Level until the scene is cleared.

There are no reports of injuries.

The airport operations returned to normal shortly before 10 p.m.

What they're saying:

"Roadway traffic in the area is experiencing moderate congestion, but airport operations remain otherwise normal," a statement from the airport read.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Dig deeper:

The South Terminal of the Atlanta airport is dedicated to Delta Air Line, which is headquartered in Atlanta and has its largest hub at the city's airport.