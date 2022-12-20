Police: 13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving home

article

Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Officials say 13-year-old Vallentina Clarke left her home on the 400 block of Wexwood Drive in Riverdale. Georgia at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and has not returned home.

The missing teen is described as around 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 96 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, white T-shirt, black leggings, and black Jordan sneakers. She could be carrying a gray or white purse.

If you have any information about where Clarke could be, call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.