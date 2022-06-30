Georgia couple sentenced to 90 years in prison for producing child porn

article

A Georgia couple will spend a combined 90 years in prison for producing child pornography involving multiple underage victims.

Officials say 36-year-old Valdosta resident Jayson E. Wright pleased guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and 33-year-old Kara Wright pleaded guilty to one count of the crime.

Authorities have not discussed the circumstances of the couples arrest, but say there are at least four underage children involved in the investigation.

Both Wrights were sentenced to the legal maximum amount of time in prison with Jayson serving 60 years and Kara serving 30 years. There is no parole in the federal system.

"The defendants’ heinous predatory behavior is deserving of a lengthy prison sentence to ensure they cannot inflict further harm on other victims," said Special Agent in Charge Katrina Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations operations in Georgia.

Following their time in prison, the couple will spend the rest of their lives on supervised release. They have also been ordered to register as sex offenders and pay $650,000 in restitution to the victims.

"The close working relationship between the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and our state and federal partners is crucial to capturing child predators like the Wrights and holding them accountable so they will never harm another innocent child," Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.