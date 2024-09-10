Vacationing porch pirate caught with stolen packages, deputies say

article

A suspected porch pirate is in custody after police say he was caught with purloined packages in Athens.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said on Sept. 3, a homeowner's video camera caught Abraham Castro Araujo taking an Apple iWatch that had been delivered by FedEx.

After receiving the video, officials say they tracked Araujo's blue Ford Escape around metro Atlanta until it reached Athens. There, detectives stopped Castro Araujo at the Airbnb where he had been staying during his vacation.

Inside his car, deputies say they found an opened package addressed to a location in Alexandria, Virginia, the packaging slip from AT&T addressed to the Forsyth County homeowner, and an opened box from another theft in Milton.

When police searched the Airbnb, officials said they found multiple iPhones, three Samsung Galaxy smartphones, and an Apple Watch.

"He has also made it clear that he is not partial to only iPhone OR Android," the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Castro Araujo is now charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property.