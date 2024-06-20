Vacation spoiled by theft at Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange, police seek suspect

article

A family at the Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange had their vacation interrupted by a thief.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, the incident took place earlier this week when an unidentified individual was captured on surveillance footage stealing a wallet from a guest’s purse. The theft happened in a common area of the resort, which is known for attracting families from across the region during the summer months.

The police department posted a still image of the person investigators believe is responsible for the theft on its Facebook page. Investigators say the full surveillance video shows that person actually committing the theft.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Great Wolf Lodge has been cooperating fully with the investigation and has increased security measures in response to the incident. The resort management emphasizes their commitment to guest safety and urges visitors to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the image can submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.