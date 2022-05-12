Vacant home caught fire in Athens-Clarke County
ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County Firefighters responded to a fire Thursday evening at a vacant home.
The fire happened at 1650 East Broad Street.
Video surveillance captured flames and smoke coming from the side and front of the house.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.
Authorities said there may have been someone living at the home, although the utilities were shut off.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.
