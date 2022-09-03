Uvalde High School wins first home football game of the season

A packed crowd turned out Friday night to show their Coyote pride as Uvalde High School played its home opener against Eagle Pass Winn, winning 34-28.

Fans filled the stadium to support the Coyotes, a brief celebration amid the pain following the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two teachers.

"This town has been through a lot of heartache and pain," Roland Ramirez, head athletic trainer for the Houston Texans and a 1997 Uvalde High School alum, said to KSAT.

Ramirez told KSAT he understands what it means to be "Uvalde strong." "One heartbeat and one community, and they are all here for one another and know each other, support each other, and that’s what this town is all about," he said.

The Coyotes are now 2-0 this season, having won their season opener against Carrizo Springs.

Uvalde High School also recently received new jerseys, pants, cleats, socks, gloves and other gear provided by Nike thanks to the Texans, who also paid for the team dinner Thursday night. Head Coach Lovie Smith, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker Christian Kirksey, and Ramirez went to Uvalde to support the high school football team.

The Texans will also be debuting a "Uvalde strong" decal on their helmets at their home opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11.

This win comes before Uvalde CISD is set to start the new school year on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Some Texas school districts are encouraging their communities to show their support by wearing maroon and white, the district's colors.

FOX 7 Austin's reporting partner KSAT contributed to this report.