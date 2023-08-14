Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Barrow County

Used cars priced below $20,000 called a unicorn

By
Published 
Consumer
FOX 5 Atlanta

Breaking down the used car price jump

Since the pandemic, only 12.4 percent of used vehicles are less than $20,000. That number used to be 49 percent of the used car market. Half of today’s used cars also sell with 20 percent more miles than they would have four years ago.

ATLANTA - New vehicle prices are going down, but that’s still not enough for people who prefer a more budgeted and sometimes more practical used car or truck. But the used car market isn't as budget-friendly as it used to be. 

ISEECARS, a vehicle news and shopping search site, studied nearly 11 million vehicles over four years, and that research is distilled down to this headline: "Used Cars Priced Under $20K Are Vanishing."

The average used car price today, according to ISEECARS, is $34,491, up 47.7 percent from 2019. Huge jump. 

Here’s a look at some hard-to-swallow data to go with that. Since the pandemic, only 12.4 percent of used vehicles are less than $20,000. That number used to be 49 percent of the used car market.
In the sub $20,000 range, the average used car mileage went from 43,541 miles to 63,457. Half of today’s used cars sell with 20 percent more miles than they would have four years ago. 

An analyst with ISEECARS aptly pointed out that another casualty of the pandemic is the affordable used car. 