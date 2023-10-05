USDA approves mass SNAP replacement benefits for 17 Georgia counties

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has given the green light to the Georgia Department of Human Services, Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) to issue 50% mass replacements of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to affected households in 17 Georgia counties.

The waiver request, approved by the USDA, pertains to the following counties: Appling, Atkinson, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Glynn, Irwin, Long, Lowndes, McIntosh, Pierce, and Ware County. This initiative aims to streamline the process for households affected by recent events in these areas, ensuring they receive replacement benefits without the need to visit local SNAP offices and sign affidavits attesting to food loss.

The replacement benefits will be automatically credited to Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards for SNAP households that received benefits between Aug. 15 to Aug. 30 in the specified counties.

The FNS determines the benefit replacement estimate by considering average household food usage and consumption throughout the month, taking into account potential losses due to factors like power outages or structural damage. Households that have already received replacement benefits equal to or greater than the mass replacement amount through signed affidavits will not be included in this process. It's important to note that replacement benefits cannot exceed the maximum monthly allotment for each household.

The USDA's Food and Nutrition Service plays a critical role in addressing hunger and enhancing food and nutrition security through various nutrition assistance programs, including school breakfast and lunch programs, Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), and SNAP. These programs collectively serve one in four Americans annually, ensuring access to healthy, safe, and affordable food, which is essential for overall health and well-being.



