US Marshals searching for Newnan man accused of shooting girlfriend

The U.S. Marshals are on the trail of a Newnan man they say has been on the run for months after shooting his girlfriend.

The Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in locating 49-year-old Demarco Williams, who they say is wanted for aggravated assault for shooting his girlfriend in March.

Coweta County deputies say the shooting happened on March 4 at an apartment complex in Newnan at 8 Forrest Circle.

A shot from a Coweta County deputy's body camera (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say Williams and his girlfriend were in an upstairs bedroom at the complex when they began to fight over drugs.

According to deputies, Williams shot his girlfriend in the hand with a .40 caliber semi-automatic firearm.

The man ran from the scene before law enforcement arrived. Investigators have asked for help from the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate him.

Investigators say Williams is also known to stay in Atlanta.

If you have any information that could help law enforcement locate Williams, call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.







