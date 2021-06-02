US Marshals aid arrest of suspect in deadly south Atlanta shooting

article

The Atlanta Police Department made an arrest in connection with a deadly May 14 double shooting in Atlanta.

Police said officers and U.S. Marshals apprehended 45-year old James McClendon at 2212 Butner Road in southwest Atlanta.

Police wanted him in connection to a double shooting that killed a man and injured a woman at a home on Lang Street.

Police said officers arrived at the home at about 6:38 p.m. and found a woman shot in the leg and a man, who was unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene and rushed the woman to the hospital.

Atlanta police said investigators identified McClendon and issued warrants for his arrest on May 19. Police said he faces charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

McClendon was booked into Fulton County Jail.

_____

