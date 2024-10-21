Georgia mother sentenced to life after 3-year-old girl freezes to death in woods

The Source A Douglas County mother has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of her 3-year-old daughter by hypothermia. Officials say Uriha Ridge left her two children in the woods on a cold, rainy night with a light coat while she was reportedly high on drugs. The FOX 5 I-Team discovered this was not Ridge's first run-in with the law on child abuse charges. She had previously been charged in 2022.



A Douglas County mother will spend the rest of her life in prison after her 3-year-old daughter froze to death in the woods while she was reportedly high on drugs.

On Oct. 17, 36-year-old Uriha Ridge pleaded guilty to the charges of murder, first-degree cruelty to children, possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance, and public drunkenness.

Officials say on Jan 16, 2024, Ridge called 911 and said that she, her 3-year-old daughter Alina, and her 7-year-old son were lost in the woods at Foxhall Resort.

As deputies raced to the scene, resort workers found the family off of a trail. The 3-year-old girl was discovered unresponsive lying face down in the mud with her mother and sibling nearly. Officials say both children were drenched and "wearing light and inadequate clothing." The forecast that night showed a low of 27 degrees.

The workers rushed Ridge and the children back to the lodge and medics took the family to Douglas Wellstar Hospital. Alina died at the hospital from hypothermia. The 7-year-old was transported to Eglestone Hospital and was treated for hypothermia.

After recovering, the child told investigators that he and his sister had been in the woods all night, and he had tried to warm the girl up by covering her with leaves.

"He also mentioned that they had told their mother multiple times that they were cold, but she told them to be quiet," the Douglas County District Attorney's Office said. "Additionally, he told law enforcement that his sister's breathing started to sound funny right before they were found."

Officials allege Ridge used cocaine and marijuana before heading out into the wilderness that night. She claimed she was lost, but deputies say they discovered that not only did she have a phone on her, but it was also charged.

"The loss of this young child is devastatingly tragic and entirely avoidable. Our hearts break for what she and her brother went through. Today, her mother was held accountable. We hope that others will avoid the toxic mix of drugs, alcohol, and indifference that led to this great loss," said District Attorney Dalia Racine.

After her guilty plea, a judge sentenced Ridge to a life sentence.

Grandparents remember Alina Ridge as "fashionista"

Grandparents Terry and Donya Ridge remembered 3-year-old Alina as a cheerful and smart "fashionista" who looked up to her older brother.

"She had a beautiful singing voice, and she loved to show off her clothing," Terry Ridge told FOX 5.

When she heard the news of her granddaughter's death, Donya Ridge said her first reaction "was like an utter failure."

"We tried so hard to not get to this point and to know that that happened was terribly, terribly devastating," she said.

She says that the situation has been "difficult" because she still loves her daughter, despite what Uriah Ridge has been accused of doing.

"It’s difficult because I still love my daughter. I always will," Donya Ridge said. "You feel a little regret or the unpreparedness."

Uriha Ridge's history of child abuse allegations, previous arrests

The FOX 5 I-Team discovered this was not Ridge's first run-in with the law on child abuse charges. In November 2022, she was charged with assault and cruelty towards children and was released on bond.

According to the warrant, officers were called to a bowling alley after witnesses said they heard Ridge's oldest children calling for help and saw her slumped down in a seat. When a witness went up to Ridge and asked if she could help, officials say she refused to answer and dragged Aline, who was just 2 years old at the time, to a restroom, dropping her in the process.

"The witness followed them into the restroom and asked Ridge to please let the children go, where she could help them," the district attorney said. "The witness observed Ridge slap the oldest child on the face and the back of the neck while yelling and cursing at them. Ridge also picked up the child and held him against the wall."

Investigators say they were told by the older child that Ridge had hit them in the head and noticed redness on their jaw and the back of the neck.

A day after Alina's death, the district attorney asked for that bond to be revoked. FOX 5 dug into court documents detailing those conditions from 2022 and court records reveal that those stipulations required her to refrain from drinking alcohol, live at her mother's residence, and go to both parenting and alcohol classes, once a month. In those documents, prosecutors say she did not provide proof of attendance.