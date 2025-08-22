Urgent search underway for missing Macedonia man, Daniel Johnson

article

The Brief Daniel Johnson's disappearance is concerning due to health issues that may impact his safety. Despite extensive search efforts using drones and K-9 units, Johnson remains missing. Authorities urge the public to report any sightings or information via a dedicated hotline.



Authorities are searching for Daniel Johnson, a 60-year-old man from the Macedonia community, who has been reported missing since Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Johnson was last seen around 4 p.m. on Aug. 20 at his home in the Hampton Station subdivision, off Cumming Highway.

His vehicle and cell phone were later found at the residence.

Investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office say Johnson is known to take long hikes.

Daniel Johnson (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Search efforts have included drones and K-9 units combing the wooded areas near his home, but so far, he has not been located.

Johnson is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 215 pounds.

Why you should care:

Concerns for his safety are heightened because of health issues that could affect his well-being.

What we don't know:

Investigators are following up on several leads, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

Daniel Johnson (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

What you can do:

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have seen Johnson in the past 48 hours or who has information about his disappearance to call a dedicated hotline at 770-501-8987.