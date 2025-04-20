Expand / Collapse search

Urgent search for missing teen, her one-year-old daughter

Published  April 20, 2025 3:22pm EDT
Missing Persons
DeKalb County Police are searching for 16-year-old Nyla and her one-year-old daughter. article

DeKalb County Police are searching for 16-year-old Nyla and her one-year-old daughter. (DeKalb County Police Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in DeKalb County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl and her 1-year-old daughter.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Nyla was last seen around 9 a.m. on April 19 in the 900 block of Wesley Club Drive. 

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair. 

What we don't know:

It is unknown what she was wearing when she left.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Nyla or has information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

The Source: The details in this article were provided by the DeKalb County Police Department.

