Urgent search for missing teen, her one-year-old daughter

Authorities in DeKalb County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl and her 1-year-old daughter.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Nyla was last seen around 9 a.m. on April 19 in the 900 block of Wesley Club Drive.

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what she was wearing when she left.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Nyla or has information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.