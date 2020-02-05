Urban Outfitters facing backlash over Navy coveralls

Urban Outfitters is facing backlash over one of its clothing items.

The trendy retail chain is drawing some negative attention for advertising a vintage pair of U.S. Navy coveralls. The blue, one-piece work uniform with the name "King" stitched on it is being called disrespectful by men and women of the armed services.

Screenshot of item sold on UrbanOutfitters.com

Urban Outfitters hasn't released a comment as of Wednesday morning.

The item is currently sold out.

Click here for more details