Sheriff: 16-year-old Florida girl reported missing while on Georgia field trip

Deputies are searching for a missing Florida teenager who disappeared while on a field trip in Georgia.

Officials say 16-year-old Mia Brailford is from Delray Beach, Florida and had come to the Gerald Lawhorn Scouting Base in Molena, Georgia for a JROTC field trip.

On the trip, Brailford's roommate saw her around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in their tent. At check-up at 6 a.m. the next day, she was gone.

The Upson County Sheriff's Office searched all Sunday and is continuing to search for the missing girl.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who has heard from Mia to call them immediately.

If you have any information about where Mia could be, please call the Upson County Sheriff's Office at (706) 647-7411.

