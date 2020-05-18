Upson County coroner, paramedic recovers from coronavirus

An Upson County coroner and paramedic is now recovering at home after a month-long battle with the coronavirus.

James George spent 11 days on a ventilator but was discharged from Upson Regional Medical Center on May 15.

Hospital staff helped George celebrate his recovery by lining the halls of the hospitals and gathering by the door to send him off.

"It was great. I hadn't seen anybody but people in the hospital for about a month. Being able to get out and see my wife and my family, it was just great," George said.

Doctors admitted George into the hospital on April 12. At the time, he had a fever and a slight cough.

He said he suspected he had the coronavirus, but he didn't know just how bad it would get.

"I was there for a week before I couldn't breathe and then they put me on a ventilator for 11 days," George said.

During this time, his wife was also diagnosed with the coronavirus.

George is now recovering at home, taking medication, and doing physical therapy.

He said his recovery wouldn't have been possible without hospital staff and others around him.

"I'm extremely blessed. The Lord's been good to me. I've many people here and around the state praying for me, lifting me up. It's a blessing," George said.

George said the fight for his life has reminded him of what's most important in his life.

"It just makes me realize how precious life is and how important people are around you and not the things that you have," George said.

