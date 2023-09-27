UPS looking for 100K workers for the holiday season, no interview required most positions

article

Sandy Springs-based UPS says it wants to hire more than 100,000 workers for the holiday season.

The shipping company says it is looking for seasonal delivery drivers, Commercial Driver's License (CDL) drivers and package handlers.

Full-time and part-time positions are available in hundreds of locations across the country.

Permanent positions are also available in some area for those who apply early.

The company’s streamlined, digital application process now takes less than 20 minutes for most people – from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer.

Nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.

Those interested in seasonal work at UPS should apply at upsjobs.com. UPS employees can refer friends and family for UPS jobs at ups.loop.jobs.