UPS driver tied up, robbed in NW Atlanta

Police said a UPS truck driver was tied up and robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning in northwest Atlanta.

Police at 9:15 a.m. went to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW and Bankhead Court and found a UPS driver and other UPS employees, who told officers that the victim had been driving a UPS tractor-trailer from a nearby facility.

Investigators learned around 3:30 a.m., while the truck was stopped at a traffic light, an armed person got into the truck and forced the victim to drive to Bankhead Court.

The suspect and other people tied the victim up and stole cargo from the tractor-trailer.

The company tracked the truck to Bankhead Court when it was reported overdue. Employees found the driver un-injured inside the trailer.

Robbery investigators responded and are beginning their investigation.

