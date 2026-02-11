Expand / Collapse search

Lockdown lifted after gun discharges on Stephens County High School campus

By Jameson Moyer
Published  February 11, 2026 3:27pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

An outside view of Stephens County High School. (Photo: Stephens County School System) 

The Brief

    • A gun went off in the Stephens County High School parking lot on Tuesday night. 
    • It happened during an event the school was hosting. 
    • No one was reportedly injured in the incident. 

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. - Stephens County High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday night after a gun was discharged in the school parking lot. 

What we know:

During a school event on Tuesday night, a gun went off in the parking lot, school officials said. No one was injured, and law enforcement responded immediately.

The lockdown was lifted after police secured the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Stephens County School System said it is limited in the details it can share as the investigation continues. 

What we don't know:

It is unknown why the gun went off, and the circumstances surrounding the situation. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Stephens County School System. 

Crime and Public SafetyNewsGeorgia