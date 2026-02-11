Lockdown lifted after gun discharges on Stephens County High School campus

article

The Brief A gun went off in the Stephens County High School parking lot on Tuesday night. It happened during an event the school was hosting. No one was reportedly injured in the incident.



Stephens County High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday night after a gun was discharged in the school parking lot.

What we know:

During a school event on Tuesday night, a gun went off in the parking lot, school officials said. No one was injured, and law enforcement responded immediately.

The lockdown was lifted after police secured the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Stephens County School System said it is limited in the details it can share as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

It is unknown why the gun went off, and the circumstances surrounding the situation.