Surveyor finds skeletal remains in woods near Perimeter Center Parkway

An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were discovered in the woods near Perimeter Center Parkway on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

What we know:

A construction company surveyor found the remains while working around noon, according to police.

Officers responded to the location behind the 200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway and confirmed the discovery was human remains.

An investigation is ongoing.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Authorities investigate the discovery of skeletal remains near Perimeter Center Parkway on February 11, 2026. (Photo: FOX 5 viewer)

What we don't know:

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet identified the remains.

The cause of death and whether foul play is suspected has not yet been revealed.