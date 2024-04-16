Unsolved murder: 20 years since Forsyth County hairstylist, mom was killed

article

It has been 20 years since Patrice Endres vanished from her hair salon, Tamber’s Trim-N-Tan, located on Georgia Highway 369 in Forsyth County.

The 38-year-old wife and mother mysteriously disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2004.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office discovered that money had been taken from the salon, Endes' lunch was uneaten, and although her car keys were present, her vehicle had been moved from its normal location.

Hopes of finding her alive were dashed when Endres' remains were discovered several months later in Dawson County on Dec. 6, 2005.

Wedding ring never found

However, her wedding ring was never recovered. The GBI says that the ring consists of two bands soldered together with a marquis diamond center stone.

Her disappearance and death investigation was the subject on an episode of "Unsolved Mysteries" on Netflix.

Who could have killed her

Many people have offered opinions on whom they think may have killed Endres. Some people believe it was her second husband, while others believe it could have been a serial killer named Gary Michael Hilton.

Hilton killed four hikers in Floriday, North Carolina and Georgia between the years of 2005 and 2008. Although Endres was not hiking at the time, Hilton apparently liked to visit hair salons and he liked to do so at lunchtime.

Others believe she could have been killed by another suspected serial killer named Jeremy Jones, who was convicted of killing 45-year-old Lisa Marie Nichols. Jones reportedly confessed to killing a hairdresser in Georgia while talking to Alabama investigators. But, he later redacted his confession.,

Two decades later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office continue to seek closure in this unsolved case. They are appealing to the public for any information that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding Endres' disappearance and subsequent death.

Who to contact

Authorities urge anyone with relevant information to come forward by contacting the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477. Additionally, individuals can visit the GBI website or download the See Something, Send Something Mobile app to provide tips anonymously.