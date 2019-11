Best friends furever!

A cheetah cub and a very good dog enjoyed an adorable sleepover at Cincinnati Zoo.

Footage uploaded to the zoo’s Facebook page shows the unlikely besties, rescue dog Remus and baby cheetah Kris, cuddling up together during their “BFF sleepover."

According to Storyful, the animals were brought together as part of a program run by the zoo, which pairs dogs with solo cheetahs.