University of Georgia's oldest-living graduate dies at 110

Philanthropist Celestia "Lessie" Bailey Smithgall died June 25 at 110 years old, according to an obituary.

Prior to her death, she was believed to have been the oldest living graduate of the University of Georgia.

According to her obituary, over the course of her life she donated an estimated $30 million to Georgia arts, education, healthcare, and conservation.

Born in 1911, she was active in Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi honors societies, and she was treasurer of Theta Sigma Phi, a society for women in communications.

She helped establish the Peabody Awards at UGA and later founded the Gainesville Times and WGGA with her husband.

Her funeral will be 3 p.m. July 10 at First Baptist Church of Gainesville, with burial in Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. Little & Davenport Funeral Home in Gainesville is handling arrangements.

