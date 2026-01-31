University of Georgia student dead after being struck by rolling truck

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
9
Extreme Cold Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Meriwether County, Troup County, Haralson County, Morgan County, Walker County, Putnam County, Spalding County, Pike County, Jasper County, Hall County, Oglethorpe County, Butts County, Whitfield County, Pickens County, Douglas County, Banks County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Clarke County, Coweta County, Lamar County, Towns County, Oconee County, Walton County, Greene County, South Fulton County, Clayton County, Madison County, Fayette County, Murray County, Newton County, Catoosa County, Bartow County, North Fulton County, Gordon County, Polk County, Dade County, Rockdale County, Carroll County, Jackson County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Dawson County, Fannin County, Union County, Upson County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Henry County, Paulding County, Lumpkin County, Forsyth County, Heard County, Cherokee County, Floyd County, White County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Madison County, Lumpkin County, Murray County, Towns County, Butts County, Newton County, Forsyth County, Morgan County, Oconee County, North Fulton County, Walton County, Putnam County, Union County, Clayton County, White County, Hall County, Henry County, Rockdale County, Oglethorpe County, South Fulton County, Barrow County, Pickens County, Greene County, Fannin County, Cobb County, Gwinnett County, Dawson County, Jasper County, DeKalb County, Gilmer County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Banks County, Jackson County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Elbert County, Hart County, Stephens County, Franklin County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Elbert County, Hart County
Cold Weather Advisory
until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Coweta County, Dade County, Paulding County, Spalding County, Carroll County, Catoosa County, Bartow County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Whitfield County, Polk County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Troup County, Floyd County, Walker County, Haralson County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Lamar County, Upson County, Heard County

University of Georgia student dead after being struck by rolling truck

By Jameson Moyer
Published  January 31, 2026 3:02pm EST
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A University of Georgia student died days after being struck by a pickup truck that rolled backwards over him. 
    • George Whittenburg was standing outside the Toyota Tundra when it struck him, Athens-Clarke County police said. 
    • Whittenburg died from his injuries at the hospital on Friday. 

ATHENS, Ga. - A 21-year-old University of Georgia student died Friday after a pickup truck rolled in reverse, striking him days earlier, police said.
 

What we know:

Police identified George Whittenburg as the driver of the 2018 Toyota Tundra involved in the Jan. 28 collision.

Athens-Clarke County officers responded to the crash in the 300 block of Peabody Street around 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 28.

Investigators determined that Whittenburg was standing outside the driver’s door when it began rolling in reverse, striking and rolling over him.

The truck continued rolling backwards, hitting an unoccupied vehicle before coming to a stop after hitting a tree.

Whittenburg, a student from Austin, Texas, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries on Jan. 30.

The crash was the first traffic fatality in the county in 2026. 

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what caused the Tundra to roll backwards.

The Source: Information in this article comes from an Athens-Clarke County Police Department release. 

Athens-Clarke CountyNewsUniversity of Georgia