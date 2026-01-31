University of Georgia student dead after being struck by rolling truck

The Brief A University of Georgia student died days after being struck by a pickup truck that rolled backwards over him. George Whittenburg was standing outside the Toyota Tundra when it struck him, Athens-Clarke County police said. Whittenburg died from his injuries at the hospital on Friday.



A 21-year-old University of Georgia student died Friday after a pickup truck rolled in reverse, striking him days earlier, police said.



What we know:

Police identified George Whittenburg as the driver of the 2018 Toyota Tundra involved in the Jan. 28 collision.

Athens-Clarke County officers responded to the crash in the 300 block of Peabody Street around 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 28.

Investigators determined that Whittenburg was standing outside the driver’s door when it began rolling in reverse, striking and rolling over him.

The truck continued rolling backwards, hitting an unoccupied vehicle before coming to a stop after hitting a tree.

Whittenburg, a student from Austin, Texas, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries on Jan. 30.

The crash was the first traffic fatality in the county in 2026.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what caused the Tundra to roll backwards.