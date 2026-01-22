University of Georgia prepares for winter storm: Possible Monday closure

The Brief UGA anticipates closing on Monday, Jan. 26, due to predicted ice accumulation and dangerous travel conditions. Officials strongly urge students to vacate campus after Friday classes to avoid widespread power outages and travel hazards. On-campus students may be consolidated into emergency housing if utilities fail during the severe winter weather.



The University of Georgia is bracing for a severe winter storm this weekend, with officials advising students to leave campus and warning that the university will likely remain closed on Monday.

Forecasters expect a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow to move into the Athens area Saturday afternoon. The latest models suggest a "strong potential for significant ice accumulation, high winds and rapidly dropping temperatures."

What they're saying:

University officials are urging students to head home after Friday classes conclude, citing an "abundance of caution" as the region prepares for dangerous travel conditions and widespread, prolonged power outages.

While a final decision on Monday’s status won't be made until Sunday afternoon, administrators stated, "Given the latest forecasts, we anticipate being closed on Monday."

Residence halls will stay open for those who cannot leave, though the university warns that utility failures could lead to major changes for on-campus residents.

"If there are power outages, water line breaks or other complications from the storm, University Housing may need to consolidate those who remain on campus into a limited number of temporary housing areas with emergency heat and meal services," the university announced.

Dig deeper:

Students remaining on campus should note the following:

Dining Halls: Currently maintaining normal operating hours.

Campus Transit: Providing regular service until conditions become unsafe.

Facilities: Libraries and the Ramsey and Tate centers will remain open unless updates are posted to their respective websites.

Reporting: Residents should report any facility issues to their RA or community front desk.

If the university officially closes, essential personnel are expected to report to work if they can travel safely. All students and staff are encouraged to verify their emergency contact information at ugaalert.uga.edu and keep their cell phones charged.

Faculty and students at UGA’s extended campuses are advised to follow the specific directions provided by their local leadership.

What you can do:

For real-time updates throughout the weekend, the university will post information at emergency.uga.edu and on its X account, @universityofga.