Universal Studios Hollywood will close Saturday through end of the month

Officials announced on Thursday it will close Universal Studios Hollywood beginning Saturday, March 14 and anticipates a re-opening on March 28 to help stem the tide of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, The health and safety of our team members and guests is always our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health, Universal Studios Hollywood will temporarily close beginning Saturday, March 14. The theme park anticipates reopening on March 28 as we continue to monitor the situation.



Universal CityWalk will remain open, and they will provide timely updates as conditions evolve.

If guests have questions regarding tickets, they can call 1-800-UNIVERSAL (1-800-864-8377), then press option #9.

