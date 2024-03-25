Universal Orlando offering special deal to Georgia, Florida residents

Universal Orlando continues the Mardi Gras spirit with a special offer for Georgia and Florida residents.

The amusement park is extending the celebration by offering a unique deal. Any resident from Georgia and Florida who purchases a two-park, one-day park-to-park ticket will receive two extra days of access for free.

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy various festivities, including catching beads from the resort's parade of Mardi Gras floats, indulging in gourmet food, and experiencing live music performances. However, the fun will come to an end on April 7th.

Tickets purchased through this special promotion can be utilized until June 26, except for blackout dates on March 25th and April 6th. It's essential for parkgoers to bring a valid Florida or Georgia identification to avail of the offer. Click here for more information.