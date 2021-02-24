Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
United States Postal Service unveils new mail trucks

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
The United States Postal Service has unveiled the new mail trucks that will replace its current fleet.

Tuesday, the USPS said the new vehicles will "drive the most dramatic modernization of the USPS fleet in three decades."

The new trucks feature a lower hood, an extra-high windshield, and other new bells and whistles.

A contractor will build between 50,000 and 165,000 new trucks for the post office over the next 10 years.

The first of the new trucks are expected to hit the road in 2023.

