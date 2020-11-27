Expand / Collapse search
United Airlines flying Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

FOX News
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 11: United Airlines Boeing 737-924 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport on November 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

United Airlines Holdings Inc., reportedly began operating charter flights on Friday to better position Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for distribution once the shot is approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The news of the securing the charter flights comes as Pfizer has started to lay the foundation to move the vaccine quickly once the FDA and other regulators approve it, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Pfizer has expanded storage capacity at specific distribution sites.

United reportedly will fly the chartered planes between Brussels International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

