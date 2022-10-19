Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
3
Freeze Warning
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Union members approve new contract with UPS

Published 
UPS
Associated Press
article

ATLANTA - Aircraft maintenance workers at Georgia-based UPS approved a three-year contract that provides raises and pension improvements for more than 1,600 union members nationwide, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said.

Wage hikes of 3.3% and increases in pension benefits will begin in November 2023, the union said in a statement Tuesday after more than 87% of voting members of Teamsters Local 2727 approved the deal.

With headquarters in metro Atlanta, the shipping company will increase pension contributions a half-percent to 13.5% beginning in November 2025, the statement said.

Local 2727 represents aircraft maintenance workers and other UPS aviation employees in 93 cities nationwide, the Teamsters said.