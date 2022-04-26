High-speed police chase ends with 1 dead, 1 arrested in crashes

article

A Philadelphia man is in custody charges in connection with a deadly police chase through north Georgia over the weekend.

Officials say on Saturday, April 23, a Georgia State Patrol trooper patrolling near Blood Mountain noticed two vehicles speeding on State Route 348.

The trooper tried to catch up to them and get them to stop, but officials say they sped off, initiating a multi-county chase.

After entering White County, one of the vehicles, a silver Mitsubishi Lancer, tried to take a curve a high-speeds, cross the center line, hit a Nissan Murano head-on, sending it falling into the bottom of a nearby embankment.

The driver of the Lancer, identified as 37-year-old Rhyan Coley Davis of Gainesville, died from his injuries.

The 65-year-old driver of the Nissan was rushed to the hospital by medics.

The other driver, 23-year-old Qayyim Yah Yah Ali of Philadelphia, was found at a different crash in Helen, Georgia. He is currently in custody at the Union County Detention Center.

Ali is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, DUI, speeding, aggressive driving, racing, reckless stunt driving, reckless driving, and more.

The investigation into the crashes and chase continues.