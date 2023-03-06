Search on for shooting victims, suspect after car found crashed in Union City

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Union City Police search for the victims and a suspect after finding a car with blood and shell casings at a busy intersection on March 6, 2023. (FOX 5)

Union City Police are not only searching for a suspect, but also the victims of a shooting which happened Monday afternoon at a busy intersection.

Officers were called around 3:13 p.m. to the intersection of South Fulton Parkway and Stonewall Tell Road. Union City Police say officers discovered a still-running car that had crashed into a traffic light pole.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the area shortly after the incident and saw crime scene tape blocking a turn lane and the area surrounding the car. A tow truck was working to haul the vehicle away from the scene.

Inside the car, officers say they found what appeared to be blood and shell casings.

Police say there are two potential shooting victims who got into another vehicle and possibly fled to a nearby hospital.

Investigators are now searching for those victims and the people or person who shot them.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.