Police: Union City woman missing from adult care home without her medication

Union City police are asking Georgians to help them in their search for a missing 33-year-old woman who walked away from her adult care home.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 33-year-old Jhasmine Williams.

According to police, Williams was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Thursday leaving the Well Springs Adult Care Home on the 6500 block of Roosevelt Highway.

Officials say Williams most likely either is walking along the Roosevelt Highway corridor or got on a MARTA bus. The missing woman suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and has not taken her medication.

Williams is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 135. She has short hair.

She was last seen waring a black sweater and bluish-colored pants.

If you have any information that could help find Williams, please call 911 immediately or Union City police at 779-964-1333.

