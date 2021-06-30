Union City warehouse shooting leaves 1 employee dead, 1 in custody

One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at a Union City Warehouse.

The Union City Police Department has confirmed with FOX 5 that a deadly shooting has happened at a Kellogg's warehouse on the 5300 block of Hunter Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the shooting started when two employees at the warehouse got into an argument that turned physical.

The suspect, who has not been named, went and got a firearm and shot the other man at least twice.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The suspect contacted police to turn himself in. He's now in custody with charges pending.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident between the two individuals are there are no other dangers in the area.

They are now working to interview other employees and determine what charges need to be filed.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call Union City police.

