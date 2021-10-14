Body found in Clayton County woods may be that of missing teen, police say

Investigators are working to determine if the body found in the woods of Clayton County is that of a missing teen.

The Clayton County Police Department said officers were sent to the 6000 block of Saganaw Drive in Rex, Georgia on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a dead body of a young man found behind a home.

"The subject had been shot," said Maj. Anthony Thuman, Clayton County Police Department. "He fits the description of one of our missing persons."

Logan Wade (Clayton County Police Department)

Investigators said they have begun to process the physical evidence associated with the scene.

"We have a young man that is missing by the name of Logan Wade, he is a 15-year-old male from Stockbridge, Georgia," the major said. "At this point, I know social media chatter is going on, but we believe this to be Mr. Wade."

The teen's family reported him missing on Tuesday.

Investigators are waiting on DNA tests to confirm if it is indeed the missing teenager.

"This investigation has very good leads, we have located several people of interest and we have multiple witnesses that are very forthcoming with the information, so we anticipate drawing this one to a close."

Investigators have sent the body for an autopsy to determine the cause of the death.

Anyone with information that could help in the case is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS