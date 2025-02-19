Expand / Collapse search
Undocumented immigrant arrested in Towns County for battery

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 19, 2025 1:31pm EST
Towns County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Faustina Diaz Perez

The Brief

    • Faustina Diaz Perez, an undocumented immigrant, was arrested in Towns County for misdemeanor simple battery and three counts of felony obstruction of law enforcement.
    • Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was notified after the arrest. 
    • The incident underscores the collaboration between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities in handling cases involving undocumented individuals.

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. - On Jan. 23, deputies from the Towns County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance at a residence on Natures Way, leading to the arrest of Faustina Diaz Perez, a 33-year-old undocumented immigrant. 

Perez was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor simple battery and three counts of felony obstruction of law enforcement.

Following the arrest, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was notified, and a hold was placed on Perez. 

On Feb. 15, ICE officials picked up Perez from the Towns County Detention Center to proceed with deportation actions. 

The case highlights ongoing issues surrounding immigration enforcement and local law enforcement collaboration.

The Source

  • Information for the above story was provided by Towns County Sheriff's Office. 

