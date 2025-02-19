Undocumented immigrant arrested in Towns County for battery
TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. - On Jan. 23, deputies from the Towns County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance at a residence on Natures Way, leading to the arrest of Faustina Diaz Perez, a 33-year-old undocumented immigrant.
Perez was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor simple battery and three counts of felony obstruction of law enforcement.
Following the arrest, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was notified, and a hold was placed on Perez.
On Feb. 15, ICE officials picked up Perez from the Towns County Detention Center to proceed with deportation actions.
The case highlights ongoing issues surrounding immigration enforcement and local law enforcement collaboration.