Undercover underage alcohol operation busts four Dunwoody businesses, police say

The Dunwoody Police Department and the Georgia Department of Revenue partnered for an undercover underage alcohol operation that caught four businesses selling alcohol to minors.

Police said the individuals that sold alcohol to minors were cited by police and released.

The businesses will be sanctioned by the Georgia Department of Revenue.

Olive Garden, 4749 Ashford Dunwoody Road

BP, 4368 North Peachtree Road

Sage Woodfire Tavern, 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road

Chevron, 6900 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Suite D

The operation covered 24 Dunwoody-area restaurants, convenience stores and beverage stores.

The operation saw 20 businesses lawfully refuse alcohol sales to minors.

Perimeter Bottle, 4719 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Suite 103

Wild Wing Café, 4788 Ashford Dunwoody Road

MBC Dunwoody, 4764 Ashford Dunwoody Road

The Duke, 4685 Ashford Dunwoody Road

Hobnob, 1221 Ashford Crossing

Chuy’s 118 Perimeter Center West

J Alexander’s, 4701 Ashford Dunwoody Road

Cinco Mexican Cantina Perimeter, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Suite 3030

Maggiano’s, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road

Mellow Mushroom, 5575 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Taqueria Los Hermanos, 5500 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 3

Mini Mart Tienda, 6890 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Suite 3B

Coronitas Bar & Grill, 6806 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Suite A

Dunwoody Food Mart, 4639 N Shallowford Road, Suite A

Gilly’s, 4343 Dunwoody Park, Suite K

Outback Steakhouse, 1220 Ashford Dunwoody Road

Taco Mac, 1211 Ashford Crossing

Tin Lizzy’s, 121 Perimeter Center West

Café Intermezzo, 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road

Season’s 52, 90 Perimeter Center West

The Dunwoody Police Department uses alcohol sales compliance checks to combat underage drinking, the department said.

