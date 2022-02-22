Ukrainians in metro Atlanta feel the impacts of Russian aggression

Ukrainians living in metro Atlanta are waiting with bated breath as the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfolds.

On Tuesday, President Biden called Russia's actions a "flagrant violation of international law."

He also imposed sanctions on Russian elites and banks.

"It's very disturbing. I'm very worried about the whole situation to the point where it's almost difficult to sleep at night," said Rev. Bogdan Maruszak with St Andrew's Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

He moved to the US more than 30 years ago. At the time, he was fleeing communism.

Since then, Ukraine has gained its independence.

Maruszak said it's troubling to see Russia stepping up aggressions and putting the freedom of Ukrainians at risk.

"I'm afraid now we're in a situation where more lives will be sacrificed for the freedoms that have already been granted to this country," he said.

Tetiana Lendiel is in daily contact with friends and family in Ukraine.

"It's been a rollercoaster of emotions," Lendiel said.

She said while they know the current situation is precarious, they say they're used to Ukraine's tumultuous relationship with Russia.

"What I hear from my friends is we have been in a state of unknown for 8 years now, it's just that right now, things have escalated, and the world is paying attention," Lendiel said.

Lendiel said from what she's hearing, Ukrainians are not in a state of panic or rushing to leave their homes behind.

"Normally in crisis situations people would run to stores and shop for buckwheat or sugar, flour or some sort of long term supplies but this time, they're lines at the ammunition stores," Lendiel said. "My friends are telling me, you've been in the US for 10 years, that's your home. We live here. We have no other home, we have nowhere to go. We're going to stay here, we're going to defend our families, our land because we have no choice."

