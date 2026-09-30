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UGA study: Patients stop taking GLP-1 medications when monthly bills exceed $75

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Health
Published September 30, 2026 5:17 PM EDT
Published September 30, 2026 5:17 PM EDT

The Brief

    • High monthly costs lead to over 80% of weight loss patients to stop taking GLP-1 medications.
    • University of Georgia research found patients hit a sharp drop-off when monthly bills exceed $75.
    • High-deductible insurance plans and lack of commercial price caps create major financial barriers for patients.

ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia study found patients taking GLP-1 weight-loss medications are significantly less likely to stay on their prescriptions when out-of-pocket costs top $75 a month. 

Weight loss medication adherence

By the numbers:

A University of Georgia study published in JAMA Health Forum found that three out of four patients stopped taking GLP-1 weight loss medications within a year, even at the lowest cost tier. 

However, nonadherence jumped to over 80% once monthly out-of-pocket costs crossed $75. 

The study analyzed 8,914 patients who started taking GLP-1s for weight loss over a 1.5-year period. 

Cost of GLP-1 medication

What they're saying:

Researchers noted that federal programs cap out-of-pocket spending on GLP-1s for eligible Medicare patients at $50, but commercial insurers have not adopted similar caps. 

Lead study author Eunhae Shin said people with employer-sponsored insurance may continue to face financial barriers. 

The lowest adherence rate — around 17% — occurred among patients paying $168 or more monthly. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a University of Georgia study published in JAMA Health Forum, which analyzed patient adherence data and included statements from lead study author Eunhae Shin. 

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